Kia ora koutou. Firstly it's great to be back in the seat after an eight-week positional change.

I want to acknowledge the good work Constable Jeremy Poynter has done over the time and how he has led the team. He is now off to Taupō for another eight weeks in a supervisory role to support the Public Safety Team where I know he will do well.

You would have read in his last couple of police reports that we've been having a bit of trouble with some youths around town.

I'm happy to say that a lot of work has gone into holding these youths and their families accountable. They're now teamed up and working with our Youth Aid, Oranga Tamariki, social workers and social providers such as Te Korowai so that we can get these issues addressed. That means also that crime and trouble has slowed down.

There's a number of reasons why kids get into trouble. It can range from being bored, to peer pressure or encouragement from others. In a small town like ours often it's outside influences.

We get to know what our youths do and how they do it, so when there's something new, it's usually because they have learned it from a new influence. If new arrivals are causing trouble, we use the judicial system to move them out of this area to somewhere where they can be better supported.

We did get one report of concern which Community Constable John Malpas is investigating. A male between 10 and 12 years was seen breaking ornaments and headstones at Turangi Cemetery last Sunday afternoon. We have some suspects but if you have any information, please call John on 021 191 6775 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In other areas we have some real cool things happening in the next couple of months. Turangi station is getting a new family harm position, a dedicated person to work with families.

The biggest issue we have here is our families so this is an important job.

I've learned in my time that you have to be the right person to work in Tūrangi. In a small town, it's about trust and confidence so by having someone who's based here, cares about and enjoys Turangi and wants to make a difference, you've got the buy-in already.

They are the sort of people we want, who go that extra mile, who look at things from outside the square to help our families because if we get our families coming right, our community comes right.

This new officer will work with families and make sure they get the right support, not only for mum but also for dad and the kids and any other extended family. Often it's about looking at the bigger picture which might include unemployment, alcohol, drugs, kids or financial stress. Everyone has pressure, it's just how we deal with it.

Finally, school holidays are coming up so know where your kids are and make sure they are safe. The Tūrangi Rangatahi Hub has a holiday programme and Tūrangi Blue Light are also running a trip to Rotorua on Sunday, October 4 with spaces available. Come November, Blue Light will also be doing their annual trip to Auckland which is always a great time.

Kia pai tō wiki, Te Reipa.