A bevy of budding young musicians have been acknowledged with scholarships to enable help them pursue their future aspirations.

The winners were announced yesterday at the fourth A Gift of Music concert, Rotorua which started in 2017 in memory of Michael Pilaar, a classical musician who died from melanoma at age 19.

Chairman of Geyser Community Foundation, Dr Kierin Irvine handed out the certificates and $500 scholarships to Mackenzie Louden (Reporoa), Grace McCarthy Sinclair (Rotorua), Hannah Seo (Rotorua) and Marich Young-Moeke (Turangi).

Elizabeth Pilaar, organiser and Michael's mother, said it was an emotional but ''exciting day'' to see the scholarships come to fruition.

The Pilaar family created the fund in honour of Michael and to support the development of young people's musical skills.

Last year the Michael Pilaar Memorial Music Fund achieved the $50,000 required by the Geyser Community Foundation required as a base line for its establishment and it had grown to more than $64,000.

It was the interest off that money which has consequently been used for the scholarships, Elizabeth said.

She said being able to offer the scholarships gave her a warm feeling inside.

''It is amazing to have got to the stage where we can give back to the community. And that is really rewarding.''

An untreatable melanoma cut short the life of talented musician Michael Pilaar but scholarships in his memory are now helping others. Photo / File

One of Michael's recordings was played before the concert started which bought back a flood of memories for Elizabeth as she was also the MC for the event.

''Hearing Michael play like he is just in the back room is lovely but emotional. However it is such a positive thing but if I am briefly emotional people are ok with it because it's real.''

''My son has died but yet we are able to give back to others. It has come full circle and that is a good thing.''

She thought Michael would be pleased and have a big smile on his face.

Meanwhile, the concert showcased local talent from all genres including a jazz band, dance, chamber music, solo soprano, solo violin, solo pianist and an array of different musicians.

The idea was to pull together some of Rotorua's finest talents across the arts to encourage and inspire one another.