Investigations are under way after a a garage fire in Glenholme.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they responded to a 111 call about a fire on Clinkard Ave, between James and Miller Sts, about 9.45pm yesterday.

"A standalone garage, about six metres by eight metres, was involved in fire when the fire crew arrived."

The fire was put out and a fire investigator requested, she said.

A police media spokeswoman said police helped with traffic control last night and were back at the scene this morning investigating the cause of the fire.