From turning the sod for Rotorua's first multi-million dollar ambulance station to charming the locals in the mall - New Zealand First leader Winston Peters made a splash on his visit to Rotorua.

It would have been hard to miss the Deputy Prime Minister as he rolled into town yesterday afternoon in his big black election bus hot on the campaign trail.

Locals watched in awe as the "political superstar" walked through the Rotorua Central Mall, chatting to local businesses and greeting people as he went.

Winston Peters walks through the Rotorua Central Mall. Photo / Andrew Warner

Shoppers flocked to get photos with Peters, who one woman called a "movie star", while others simply hollered "hey Winston" across the food hall.

Rotorua list MP and deputy leader of New Zealand First Fletcher Tabuteau said they would typically "fill out a hall" on the campaign trail but since they couldn't do that, this was the best way to see and meet the people.

"He's a bit of a political superstar," Tabuteau said.

Winston Peters speaks to local man Doug Wylie. Photo / Andrew Warner

Later in the day, Peters headed to the site of what is set to be a multi-million dollar St John ambulance hub on Te Ngae Rd.

The hub would be built at the site previously occupied by Placemakers and was being developed by R & B Property Group.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment announced $11m of funding a month ago as part of its shovel-ready projects, which means the development can be fast-tracked.

Winston Peters shakes the hand of apprentice CJ Ingram. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Although Peters' attempt at turning the sod had him hit a rock, he assured the crowd that it was "not the first time" he had picked up a shovel in his life.

He took his shiny shoes on to the dirt to get stuck in with a local apprentice and developer to mark his blessing on the project.

He said the hub was "vital" for the "security, safety and health" of the people of Rotorua.

St John Lakes territory manager Leisa Tocknell said the "fit for purpose" hub would make a world of difference to the local community.

Winston Peters (centre) turns the sod with apprentice CJ Ingram (left) and developer Ray Cook. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Peters was also asked at length about the release of the Government's economic numbers that showed that although the initial economic hit of Covid-19 wasn't as bad as initial expectations, in the longer-term New Zealand's economy will be worse off.

Peters told media in Rotorua that the figures showed that there was "a lot of soul-searching to do" and highlighted how this was "no time for wasteful spending".

He was asked about borders reopening and projections that we may not reopen until early 2022.

He said we had to do "far better, far quicker" and that there were hopes for Australia and New Zealand to open to each other before Christmas.

Winston Peters talks at a press conference at the Rotorua Central Mall. Photo / Andrew Warner

Earlier in the day, Peters had visited his old stomping ground of Tauranga to announce that his party will put $25 million funding towards a marine research centre in the city if re-elected.

He spoke in Te Puke on Tuesday night, suggesting using military aircraft to bring seasonal workers from the Pacific to New Zealand to work in orchards.

Peters was MP of Tauranga from 1984 until 2005, first for National then for New Zealand First after establishing the party.