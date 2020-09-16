New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has touched down in Rotorua as part of his election campaign trail.

The deputy prime minister's bus arrived at 2pm at Rotorua Central Mall.

He is accompanied by deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau.

They greeted locals as they walked in.

One onlooker yelled out "Hi, Winston".

Peters popped into local businesses in the mall including Pero's and Baker's Delight.

One woman asked for a photo with the "movie star".

One man, Doug Wylie, stopped Peters to ask him how his party planned on controlling the city's gang problem.

Peters responded by saying how his party were serious about law and order and had already got more police out on the streets.

He is also set to visit the development site of a new St John ambulance hub on Te Ngae Rd this afternoon.

This morning Peters visited his old stomping ground of Tauranga to announce that his party will put $25 million funding towards a marine research centre in the city if re-elected.

He spoke in Te Puke last night, suggesting using military aircraft to bring seasonal workers from the Pacific to New Zealand to work in orchards.

Peters was MP of Tauranga from 1984 until 2005, first for National then for New Zealand First after establishing the party.