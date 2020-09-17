Some elderly may have felt socially isolated while forced to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown period, but others found a workaround.

SeniorNet Rotorua suspended drop-in sessions at the start of level 2 in August as it involved face-to-face contact.

The organisation helps people, mainly elderly with laptops, tablets and mobile phones as new technology and opportunities develop.

Chairman Keith Garratt says it seemed inadvisable to operate face-to-face at level 2 but members found a new way of working and upskill at the same time.

He says SeniorNet encouraged people to use Zoom to continue lessons and seek help for problems with their devices but that wasn't without challenges.

"It's a lot harder to help them with their mobile phones over Zoom than in person as it can be more complicated for them at their end," he says.

"Nothing quite replaces the experience of helping a client in person so we're looking forward to doing that again in Level 1."

After the announcement most of New Zealand was likely to return to level 1 on September 21, SeniorNet Rotorua plans to resume its drop-in tech assistance sessions.

SeniorNet Rotorua attendee Tony Baker says although operating online was different he and the other members were able to adapt and become more competent using computers and Zoom.

"It really affected us as a club because we like to be learning about IT with other groups of people.

"Using Zoom a lot more has benefited us in the long run.

"Every time I come home from SeniorNet I have a pile of stuff I've learned."

Baker says he likes using Zoom as it allows the host to mute other people when someone wants to talk so there's no over-talking.

"This is a very good system on Zoom Meetings."

Age Concern Rotorua also looked for ways to support elderly with limited access to IT help during Level 2.

Manager Rory O'Rourke says they were working with banks to provide IT support.

During the initial Covid-19 lockdown there were concerns about elderly being lonely.

Loneliness was already a concern for elderly people before isolation and there were concerns it would be exacerbated by social distancing requirements.

Lakes District Health Board data collected in 2017 showed 25 per cent of elderly at home in the Lakes DHB area felt lonely, slightly up on 22 per cent nationally.

During lockdown Rory asked being to identify the elderly in their street and see if they could support them in some way.

SeniorNet's first resumed session will be at Rotorua Public Library on September 28.