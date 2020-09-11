With helicopters and cranes and the weather playing ball, the long-awaited Hemo roundabout sculpture is being installed today.

It's more than three years behind schedule and more than $200,000 over budget.

The 12m high 3D printed sculpture - named Te Ahi Tupua - was originally due to be installed in July 2017.

The Hemo sculpture transported by helicopter. Photo / Kayla Bishop

Today's operation included Rotorua Lakes Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Kilwell Fibretube and Te Puia.

A number of factors needed to come together in order for the installation to go ahead: Helicopter availability, traffic approvals and management, and the weather.

The central cone is almost in place. Photo / Andrew Warner

The outer cone of the sculpture was brought to the Te Puia carpark, where it was set down, before being lifted on to its base by a crane.

A second helicopter flight, this time carrying the inner cone, was also installed in the same way.

The sculpture is being installed at the Hemo Rd roundabout. Photo / Andrew Warner

Finishing touches would be done on the sculpture once it was in place. This work is expected to take two weeks and the roundabout and shared paths underneath would be open during that time.

Traffic is being directed anti-clockwise around the Hemo roundabout. Photo / Andrew Warner

Council documents released to the Rotorua Daily Post stated that in November 2018, the sculpture was estimated to weigh about 3450kg.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up on State Highway 5 past the turn-off for State Highway 30.

She said there were a lot of people in hi-vis gear.

The crane is still on-site holding the sculpture in place.

Traffic was being directed anti-clockwise around the Hemo roundabout.

Workers were still in the process of installing the second piece of the sculpture.

The crane was being used to re-lift and adjust the piece to get it into place.

Both pieces were still separate.

A lot of mountain bikers have been cycling past on the shared pathways.

There were a few bystanders looking on including Otonga couple Julia and Philip Steele who said they heard helicopters this morning and thought there must have been a rescue.

When they realised it was the sculpture installation, they walked down to watch it take place.

They both told the Rotorua Daily Post they were looking forward to the final product.

"I do hope I really like it when it's complete because obviously driving into Rotorua is beautiful anyway but this will make it even more so," Julia said.

"I really hope people really like it.

"It will be interesting to see it finished."

Entranceways to the roundabout's shared pathways have been taped off with security guards and cones.

More to come.