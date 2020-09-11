Motorists can expect more significant delays along Te Ngae Rd as Eastern Corridor work continues next week.

NZ Transport Agency said multiple work sites would be in place, however, the most disruptive work would be done at night to reduce the impact on motorists, while other work would require traffic management during the day.

NZTA reminded motorists to plan for delays, allow extra time for their journeys and take extra care when travelling through work sites to ensure the safety of themselves, other road users and road workers.

State Highway 30, Sala St work continues to take place on SH30 at the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Sala St.

Contractors were continuing work on the water main and completing the construction of a shared service trench on the eastbound side of the road, outside Puarenga Park. Traffic may be down to one lane outside peak hours from Monday September 14 at 9am to Friday September 18 at 3pm.

Contractors will also be continuing work on the new city-bound slip lane on Sala St. At times northbound traffic on Sala St will be down to one lane at the Sala St/Te Ngae Rd intersection.

Westbound traffic on Te Ngae Rd may be down to one lane outside peak hours. Delays may be experienced during these periods.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle around all work sites, though we recommend using the footpath on the northern side of Te Ngae Rd, as sections of the footpath on the southern side have been removed outside Neil Hunt Park and the Redwoods Park.

Where required, staff can assist pedestrians past the site safely.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.