A Rotorua man accused of attempted murder will stand trial next year.

Breen Makiri, aged in his 60s, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning when he was given a trial date of March 8 by Justice Graham Lang.

Makiri had previously pleaded not guilty to one charge of attempted murder and one charge of wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident that involved two other people who were injured in the suburb of Victoria on August 2 this year.

Makiri will have a case review hearing on November 13 and a pre-trial call over on January 29.