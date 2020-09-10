Power is currently out to nearly 300 customers after a crash on Clayton Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene between Pinex Rd and Perepe St about 7.22am.

A car has crashed into a power pole and lines are down. One person has minor injuries and traffic management is on its way, she said.

The scene of the crash on Clayton Rd this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

The road is closed between Brookland Rd and Steeles Lane and diversions are set up. Fire and Emergency NZ is also on the scene.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said power was out to 284 customers in the vicinity of the crash.

A section of Clayton Rd is closed after a crash this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Unison crew is on the scene and would work to restore power to the affected properties as soon as possible.

Gough said the majority of customers would have power restored in the next 30 minutes, through other networks, but those in the immediate vicinity of the crash would have to wait until repairs could be completed.