Three Rotorua wildlife institutions have been thrown a lifeline after an announcement they will receive a slice of $9.6 million in relief funding.

Wildlife institutions impacted by New Zealand's Covid-19 response will soon receive support from the Department of Conservation (DOC) through the Wildlife Institutions Relief Fund.

Rainbow Springs Nature Park, The National Kiwi Hatchery, and Te Puia have been announced as recipients of the fund.

The kiwi house at Te Puia. Photo / File

The fund is worth $14.9m with $9.6m being allocated to 28 successful applicants.

Advertisement

The one-off funding will cover urgent and critical operational costs to maintain animal welfare, protect and retain specialist jobs and prevent the collapse of recovery programmes for New Zealand's most threatened species.

The amount that each institution will receive is currently being worked through.

DOC director-general Lou Sanson said without support, wildlife under the care of eco-sanctuaries, zoos, wildlife parks and wildlife rehabilitation facilities would be at risk.

Sanson said DOC worked closely with Zoo Aquarium Association Australasia and Sanctuaries of New Zealand Incorporated and collectively found the Covid-response had "severely reduced wildlife institutions' revenue from visitors and donations".

"The continued closure of New Zealand's borders means revenue is likely to remain low for the 2020/21 financial year," he said.

Rainbow Springs wildlife programme manager Mark Paterson (left) and DoC's whio recovery group leader Andrew Glaser release the two blue ducks. Photo / File

"Wildlife institutions work hard to protect and restore populations of threatened native species," he said, carrying out invaluable work, especially for indigenous species.

He outlined the important role the institutions played in community education, facilitating encounters with native species and wildlife experts, and providing a hub for community conservation activities.

Further applications are pending and will be announced once approved.

Advertisement

Wildlife Institutions Relief Fund recipients

Auckland Zoo

Brook Waimārama Sanctuary

Butterfly Creek (Papillon Group Limited)

Cape Sanctuary (Cape Kidnappers)

Kiwi Birdlife Park Ltd

National Aquarium of NZ

Natureland Wildlife Trust

New Zealand Bird Rescue

Ngā Manu Wildlife Reserve

Orana Wildlife Trust

Orokonui Ecosanctuary

Otago Museum

Otorohanga Kiwi House and Native Bird Park

Penguin Place

Penguin Rescue

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

Rainbow Springs Nature Park

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust

Te Puia

The National Kiwi Hatchery

Ti Point Reptile Park

Wellington Zoo Trust

Wildbase Hospital - Massey University Foundation

Wildlife Foxton Trust

Wildlife Hospital Trust Dunedin

Wildlife Veterinary Trust

Willowbank Wildlife Reserve Ltd

Zealandia Ecosanctuary