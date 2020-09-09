Bay of Plenty anglers should mark October 1 on their calendar as the countdown to the opening of the trout season has begun.

Rotorua lakes Okataina, Rotoiti and Tarawera are sure to be popular destinations for hundreds of enthusiastic trout fishers.

These lakes have been closed to boat fishing since the end of June.

Matt Osborne of Eastern Fish & Game said October 1 was one of the most popular days of the whole season.

"It's a wonderful day for families. People get out on the lakes enjoying the great outdoors combined with the opportunity to catch a trout," he said.

Fish & Game is reminding those intending to venture out that this is the time to prepare.

This includes anglers servicing or checking that their boat and trailer were "ship-shape", topping up their tackle box with some new lures and checking their lines.

Anglers also need to renew their fishing licences to ensure the opening day goes smoothly.

Osborne said Fish & Game would be carrying out surveys on the lakes on October 1 as part of its monitoring.

Anglers will be asked how their day had gone, how many fish they have caught for the day and their catches would be weighed and measured.