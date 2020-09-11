A cheeky kererū's visits to a 79-year-old Rotorua woman's garden has reignited her passion for photography - after she put down the camera because of her advancing age.

Eleanor Ashcroft is a keen photographer but says she did not get out as much as she'd like to anymore but this time her subject came to her.

About two weeks ago she noticed a plump kererū eating new kowhai shoots from three trees on her property.

Plump Kererū is getting a birds eye view of the garden. Photo / Eleanor Ashcroft

She was ''delighted'' to see the new visitor and dusted off her ''old camera'' and started observing the bird.

''I felt immense joy that such a lovely native wood pigeon would come by my humble backyard even if it is going to town on the new kowhai shoots. Feasting on the flowers' nectar is okay and to be expected.''

In the beginning the kererū was elusive and hard to spot, she says but that did not deter her enthusiasm.

"Every day I tried to get closer.

''I got carried away and I couldn't resist.''

Time for a feast. Photo / Eleanor Ashcroft

Ashcroft says she has always loved photography and had a Box Brownie when she was younger.

She was also part of the University of the 3rd Age social photography group for many years.

The former bank officer says the kererū is a beautiful bird and she felt very honoured in its presence.

The kererū

* Kererū have been protected since 1922

* They have been known to fall drunk from trees after eating fermented fruit

* Kererū are only found in New Zealand, which means they are endemic