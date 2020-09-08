An investigator is at the scene of a Koutu house fire this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ and police were called to the scene of a small fire in a bedroom at a Koutu Rd address about 7.09pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Megan Ruru said the fire was considered suspicious and a fire investigator was requested to attend this morning.

Two fire trucks and a operational support unit contained the fire last night before handing control of the scene over to police around 8.56pm, she said.

Investigations into the fire continue.