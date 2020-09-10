A two-month fundraiser for a very worthwhile cause has thrilled the charity on the receiving end.

Lakeview Golf Club's Stroke Play fundraiser ran over July and August and saw the club reduce its green fees to $35 for 18 holes and $15 for nine holes.

The club donated $5 to $10 from each green fee to the Stroke Foundation and raised a total of $2500.

Lakeview Golf Club president Alan Deverson said the charity appealed to him because they wanted to give back to the community.

"It's a very deserving cause so we were quite pleased to donate the amount we raised over July and August and it is even more relevant to the club as a former member suffered a stroke nine weeks ago," he said.

Stroke Foundation's national marketing and fundraising manager Robbie Ross said they were "thrilled" with the donations.

"The money will go towards supporting Rotorua's stroke adviser, who dealt with 270 stroke patients last year," he said.

"Strokes throw a spanner in the works into people's lives by leaving them severely disabled and we assist them through their recovery process, so we're very thankful for the donations".

Stroke Foundation NZ needs around $5 million annually to provide its services.

Ross said the fundraiser was also a great opportunity to reflect on some of the things which may cause a stroke.

"Seventy-five per cent of strokes are avoidable through low blood pressure, which golf definitely helps with."

Lakeview Golf Club has another fundraiser in the works, with the Craigs Investment Partners Hospice Golf Classic to raise funds for Rotorua Hospice on November 13, with the first players teeing-off at 11am.

To secure a spot for a team of four, email rotorua@craigsip.com.

What is a stroke?

A stroke is a brain attack. The symptoms might show on the face, an arm or in speech, but it's the brain that's being damaged. It's important to call 111 immediately.

The sooner medical treatment begins, the more likely it is brain damage can be reduced and a better outcome achieved.

To assess if it is a stroke use the acronym FAST.

F - Face: Is their face drooping on one side? Can they smile?

A - Arm: Is one arm weak? Can they raise both arms?

S - Speech: Is their speech jumbled or slurred? Can they speak at all?

T - Take action: Call 111 immediately.

- Source: NZ Stroke Foundation