Rises in anxiety and mental wellbeing are rearing their head, leaving people feeling "hopeless" as they battle the aftermath of Covid-19, a Rotorua social agency says.

Meanwhile, those supplying food to the needy are experiencing high demand and Budget Advice has put out a plea for those who need assistance to ask for help.

Salvation Army Rotorua community ministries director Lieutenant Kylie Overbye said people were uncertain about the future and afraid of what that would look like for them.

"The full impact financially and economically are still to be seen. Rotorua has been hit hard in regards to businesses having to reduce capacity or close, and consequently people losing income or jobs, and the fullness of that impact is yet to be experienced," Overbye said.

"There is heightened anxiety and feelings of hopelessness ... we've seen a significant increase in people struggling with their emotional and mental wellbeing."

What people need most right now is hope, she said.

Salvation Army Rotorua community ministries director Lieutenant Kylie Overbye

"They need to know that no matter the circumstances they are facing or what they're feeling there is support and help available, that they are cared about and they matter."

Some families were now on reduced incomes or had lost their jobs and were having to adjust managing on less income, she said, and it had given out 266 food parcels since July 1.

"I believe the community can help out by showing an extra measure of grace to their neighbours, the people in our community.

"We may not understand the complexities of what someone is experiencing. Each person's circumstances are unique to them. Validate how people are feeling, and show kindness."

She said while nothing felt normal at the moment, the challenge would be overcome as a community and country, together.

"One thing we all need to remember is that in the midst of any crisis, there is always something we can be thankful for. And we all need to take a moment to be still and appreciate the good things that are in amidst it all."

Rotorua Whakaora co-founder Elmer Peiffer said on Friday morning more than 100 people shopped for free at their pop up supermarket.

Elmer Peiffer from Whakaora

It opened its first supermarket at 57 Depot St on August 21 and demand was increasing.

"We are seeing a lot of new faces. These are people who have come for the first time.

"When you look at our previous stats for the first four or five days, we had in about 600 people and fed 2000 mouths."

Elmer and his wife Gina sought food donations from local companies including bakeries but most of it came from out of the city.

"We've done, I believe, three trips to Palmerston North and two trips to Hastings to pick up food."

There was no shame, people would take what they needed and what they would use, he said.

Rotorua Budget Advisory Service manager Pakanui Tuhura said demand for its services was slowly going up.

Rotorua Budget Advisory Service manager Pakanui Tuhura

He urged people to come in, even if it was just to check what they were doing was right.

Tuhura said the end of the wage subsidy could have big impacts and they were able to use their expertise to help those who were facing financial problems.

"You know, there may be ways they can manage their money better. And if people do lose their jobs, please come in straight away."

"Don't wait until the money side starts getting desperate. You know there are a lot of things out there that help people and a lot of people don't take them into account because people have pride."

"And they deserve to live with dignity as well."

But Tuhura said its service was not judgemental and kept everything confidential.



Need help?

The Salvation Army: For general support, call 07 346 8113.

Rotorua Budget Advisory Service: For help with household budgeting and money management. Call 0800 420028 for free confidential advice.