Police want to hear from witnesses to an alleged assault at the St Andrew's roundabout on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called about 3.15pm to the roundabout near Old Taupo Rd and Devon St following a third party report of what appeared to be an assault.

The alleged victim left the scene in a vehicle and was not able to be found, she said.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident or those involved to come forward and speak with them.

People can do so by phoning 105 and quoting event number P043534366.