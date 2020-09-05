The nostalgic clink of glass milk bottles looks set to echo again throughout the city as plans for the region's first reusable milk bottle factory get under way.

Rotorua man Hamish Hodgson plans to build a swap-a-bottle fresh milk factory from his Hamurana farm at a cost of close to $500,000.

After more than two years of work behind the scenes, Volcanic Creamery is expected to open in December.

Hodgson has returned to Rotorua after years abroad with a dream of developing something new and innovative on his family farm.

Rotorua's Hamish Hodgson is building the region's first reusable glass bottle milk factory on his Hamurana farm. Photo / Andrew Warner

The 27-year-old has always had an appreciation for the heart and soul his mother put into her cows and how this reflected in the creaminess and high-quality standard of the milk.

He thought why not build a milk factory that could supply local people with dairy products on their doorstep while also keeping the environment in mind.

"Mum's milk doesn't get recognised for its extremely high quality, this is a chance for just that."

The cows on the farm were "happy and healthy" and his mother's "pride and joy", he said.

The modern-day milkman pitched the idea to her and although she was wary at first, a bit of convincing got her on board.

Hodgson then obtained funding help.

"By selling a premium product we will be able to reduce our intensity on the farm and reduce our nitrogen footprint."

Hamish Hodgson: Why not build a milk factory that could supply local people with dairy products on their doorstep while also keeping the environment in mind. Photo / Andrew Warner

His first product would be the Daily White full cream milk but he planned to diversify to things like butter and cream as the business grew.

The business would run a swap-a-bottle system where people would buy their first bottle then once it was empty they could take it back and swap it for a new one, he said.

The old bottles would be returned to the Hodgsons' farm where they would clean, sterilise and refill them on site.

"It's the step above recycling."

To start, the business would be run by his family and they would consider hiring others depending on growth, he said.

The system would run on an almost zero waste basis with even the bottles sign-written to avoid labels going to landfill.

The bottles will be sign-written to avoid labels going to landfill. Photo / Andrew Warner

More than 3000 native trees had been planted on the farm in the past three years and a portion of money from each bottle sold would go toward planting more.

A large number of local businesses and workplaces had already approached Hodgson with interest in supplying the product.

Consent approvals will be needed.