Rubbish dumped on Mountain Rd left one local woman "disgusted", and she is now organising a litter clean-up through her platform as a Miss Rotorua 2020 contestant.

Kristal Pehi says public response to photos she posted on Facebook of the rubbish inspired the idea.

"Our Miss Rotorua director Kharl WiRepa decided to include the clean-up as part of the community work for the Miss Rotorua 2020 contestants this year."

She says she went for her first walk up Mountain Rd during alert level 4 lockdown and came across the rubbish.

"I was disgusted by what I saw. I needed to do something about it."

Anyone can come along to help with the clean-up - "The more people who can help the better".

Kristal says events like this are important because it shows the importance of responsibly disposing of rubbish, and doing it correctly, for future generations - "just doing the right thing for our planet".

"I encourage people to be more considerate and stop littering on our land and all waterways."

She says the Miss Rotorua journey so far has enriched her life and that she has improved herself in many ways.

"I'm more confident and quite proud of what I have achieved. I am really glad that I helped inspire other girls and women, especially my own daughters."

Rotorua Lakes Council's sustainability and solid waste manager, Prashant Praveen, says members of the Miss Rotorua Foundation Trust approached the council with their plan for a litter clean-up.

Prashant says they were happy to provide advice and resources to assist.

"Council has provided the Miss Rotorua Foundation Trust with high-visibility vests, rubbish bags, gloves, a skip bin, and some volunteers from our contractor, Smart Environmental, will also assist with the clean-up.

"Most people dispose of rubbish responsibly and see value in caring for our local environment, but others underestimate the harm they cause to the environment by littering and dumping rubbish.

"This rubbish gets blown into streams and lakes, and builds up to create an unsightly mess.

"Council is proud to support groups like the Miss Rotorua Foundation Trust and a number of other advocate groups who are dedicated to caring for the whenua by collecting litter or educating others on the importance of disposing of waste correctly."

The details

• What: Litter clean-up

• Where: Mountain Rd, Mount Ngongotaha

• When: Saturday, September 5