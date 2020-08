Police have released the name of the woman who died at Okere Falls near Rotorua.

She was Vivienne Pincott, aged 61, from Wellington.

The death happened on Sunday, August 23.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement

Police were called around 11.15am on Sunday to a person in difficulty near the falls just outside Rotorua.

It is believed to have been a medical event.

River Rats owner Justin Hutton confirmed the person who had died had been rafting with River Rats.