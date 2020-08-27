A 22-year-old man has been charged after an alleged serious assault in Taupō, while another man is in a critical condition in hospital.

In a written statement police said officers were called to a Kahurangi Drive property about 2am on Wednesday and found a man in his 20s with a critical wound to his abdomen.

"The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable but critical condition," the statement said.

"In relation to the incident, a 22-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and he is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow."

Now the matter was before the court, police said they cannot comment further.