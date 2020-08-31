Rotorua businesses targeted by burglaries in lockdown have ramped up their security in case the Covid-19 fight drags on and the country goes back into alert levels 3 and 4.

Businesses are installing more CCTV cameras, adding additional alarms and one is even installing bollards by its doors to stop repeat offending at its premises.

Springfield Golf Club was subject to a large burglary over lockdown when thousands of dollars worth of tools and machinery were stolen from their greenkeeper's shed.

Club president Paul Fox said the lockdown burglary had made everyone at the club "more aware" and suspicious at the course.

Members had started reporting "strange cars" on the premises and they had installed security cameras and increased the number of alarms on-site, he said.

Springfield Golf Club president Paul Fox. Photo / File

The club was preparing for a "crime increase" as people began to "run out of money" and he thought the club would be well-equipped if the country were to go back into level 3, he said.

He said he believed the burglary at the club during the level 4 lockdown was planned and this could happen again if they were not vigilant.

Challenge Rotorua, a petrol station on Malfroy Rd, was subject to a ram raid in the first week of the lockdown.

It was alleged at the time that a stolen vehicle was used to crash into the premises, but nothing was taken from the shop.

Owner Harpreet Singh said it had taken them four months to replace the glass on the doors due to Covid-19 delays and they were now set to install bollards to stop it happening again.

He said they planned to boost security at the site but did not want customers to be "scared".

Challenge Rotorua following a ram raid in March. Photo / Supplied

"We are trying our best to ensure it doesn't happen again ... especially if we were to go back in alert levels."

They had installed more CCTV cameras on the forecourt and were looking into adding an extendable gate to create more barriers against criminals, he said.

"It's all about looking after each other."

He said they could only attempt to "minimise crime, not isolate it".

Sefton Electrical's security manager Norm Dodunski said they had seen a spike in installations of security cameras and alarms immediately after lockdown.

He said both commercial and domestic property owners had opted for increased security due to "extra concern" in the community.

They had seen a small drop in installations after the announcement of a second wave, but he said this would likely rise again in the commercial sector if a level 3 change was on the horizon.

They were doing more CCTV installations than ever, he said.

Chief executive of Watchdog Security Brett Wilson. Photo / File

Watchdog managing director Brett Wilson said they had seen a "significant drop" in burglaries over alert levels 4 and 3 but he was not sure whether this would remain the same if the country was to descend in alert levels.

"There could be a push-back this time around."

He said people should ensure their alarms were functioning well and that they had touched base with their security provider about their plans.

Commercial premises without security measures should consider opting-in as another lockdown could leave them "vulnerable" with no one able to keep an eye on their site, he said.

Bay of Plenty district commander superintendent Andy McGregor said police recognised the impact of the pandemic would be felt by a range of different groups in society, including a large number of previously financially secure workers and business owners.



He said post-lockdown, crime was expected to return to normal levels, however, it was anticipated that some could potentially increase over and above normal levels, particularly in the short term.

Police were prioritising proactive engagement with communities and building on existing multi-agency and co-response initiatives in a "post-Covid policing" environment, he said.