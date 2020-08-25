Rotorua - don't worry, you're no longer missing out.

A Rotorua date has now been set for The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two - Creating the Magic tour.

The 13-date tour was announced at the start of the month, but Rotorua was noticeably absent.

The tour will now finish in Rotorua on Friday, October 30 with a cabaret meal and show at Te Puia.

The tour this year has been designed to mark the 10th year since Sir Howard Morrison died and was originally supposed to happen near the start of this year, but had been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two featuring (clockwise from left) Andre King, Howie Morrison Jnr, Chris Powley and Russell Harrison. Photo / Supplied

It will be 11 years on September 24 since Sir Howard's death.

The show will feature Sir Howard's son, Howard Morrison Jnr, along with Russell Harrison, Chris Powley and Andre King who will recreate the magic of the Howard Morrison Quartet, which started in 1958 at a talent quest at the Soundshell in Rotorua.

The show will bring the old quartet back to life with harmonies, humour and first-hand family stories.

Morrison Jnr said this would be the last tribute show to their father.

"There won't be a 20th or 25th celebration."

He said Te Puia had been chosen not only because of its "amazing food" but it was a great way to give back to a local business under the current difficult trading conditions.

The original Howard Morrison Quartet. Photo / File

He said there were only 25 tables of 10 people and already 17 tables had been pre-sold.

Tickets per head were $110 ($1100 for a table) and covered the mix and mingle from 6pm to 7pm, meal at 7pm and show from 8pm.

Morrison Jnr said Waiariki political hopeful Hannah Tamaki was personally sponsoring one table of 10 and John Tamihere was sponsoring another table of 10 on behalf of Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust to hard-working essential service workers in Rotorua.

He said this was an awesome gesture for those who were working on the frontline doing their best to keep locals safe in the fight against Covid-19.

Morrison Jnr said there was a lot of feedback from worried people that Rotorua wasn't on the original tour schedule but he said he had always hoped to find a venue to bring the tour to his hometown.

Tickets are available by calling Te Puia on 0800 TePuia or emailing reservations@tepuia.com or going to www.tepuia.com.

The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two - Creating the Magic tour

October 13: Whangārei, Forum North, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 14: Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

October 15: Taupō, Great Lakes Centre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 16: Napier, Municipal Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 18: Wellington, Opera House, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

October 20: Blenheim, ASB Marlborough Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 21: Nelson, Theatre Royal, www.eventfinda.co.nz

October 22: Greymouth, Regent Theatre, Greymouth Theatre

October 23: Christchurch, James Hay Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 25: Palmerston North, Regent on Broadway, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 27: Tauranga, Baycourt Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 28: Hamilton, Clarence Street Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 29: New Plymouth, Theatre Royal, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 30: Rotorua, Te Puia, tickets from Te Puia