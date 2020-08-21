Rotorua's Te Ngae Rd was blocked for a stage this morning after a car crashed into a street light.

The crash happened about 8.50am between State Highway 30A and Ti St, a police spokeswoman said.

The street light fell on to the road, blocking the northbound lane for about 25 minutes, she said.

There were no injuries and council contractors came to clean up the road, she said.

A tow truck had been requested to remove the car from the median strip.

Traffic had started flowing freely again.