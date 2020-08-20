One person is in a serious condition after being trapped for over an hour when a car crashed into a power pole near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Hamurana Rd near Gloucester Rd in Ngongotahā at 12.20am.

The vehicle carrying two people crashed into a power pole and one person was trapped.

A police media spokeswoman said the person trapped was removed from the vehicle at 1.30am in a serious condition.

Advertisement

The other person had moderate injuries.

She said the power pole was badly damaged and "about to fall over" and the road was moved to a single lane while the pole was repaired.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Rotorua and Ngongotahā were on the scene and used the jaws of life to get the person out.