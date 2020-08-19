More than $100,000 in cash and cannabis plants worth $3.2 million have been seized from an organised crime syndicate in Taupō, Rotorua and Hamilton today.

Vehicles including Harley Davison's and classic cars, firearms, properties were also seized in the raid.

A total of 160 police staff executived 23 search warrants at addresses in all three spots today in a six-month operation into the sale and supply of cannabis by the syndicate.

Twenty people have been arrested, 12 of whom have been remanded in custody.

All are due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow, on charges relating to cannabis cultivation and supply, and participation in an organised criminal group.

Some will also face firearms-related charges.

A classic car seized in one of the raids. Photo / Supplied

Property restrained by an order issued from the High Court today included three residential houses, five vehicles, including two classic cars, nine Harley Davidson motorcycles, a jet ski, jewellery, and more than $100,000 cash.

About 3450 cannabis plants were seized with a wholesale value of about $3.2 million.

Seven firearms, including three semi-automatic military-style rifles and one semi-automatic shotgun, were also seized.

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Phil Taikato said the operation was the result of six months of dedicated investigation into organised crime in the region and beyond.

"We know that greed is driving these offenders who have been operating in an organised and sophisticated way to spread harm in our communities.

"They push drugs onto vulnerable users and suck money and resources out of some of our most deprived communities.

Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay, Officer in charge of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit, said attacking the profits of organised criminal groups is a key part of Police's strategy to deter and disrupt their operations.

"Organised crime is all about money."

Information from the community regarding organised criminal offending was invaluable in helping NZ Police to investigate crime and prevent harm.