Rotorua's roller derby league is looking for new members.

Covid-19 resulted in a drop off in skaters at the Sulphur City Steam Rollers which is celebrating nine years in the women's sport.

Now the league is offering an introductory eight week Learn to Skate course for those aged 13 years and over.

The course will be coached by Steam Rollers co-founder Layla Robinson (also known as Primevil on the track) with support from fellow coaches Kerry Pearson (Princess Die) and Zara Matthews (Cankle Biter) as well as experienced skaters from within the league.

Advertisement

"People are always looking for alternative ways to exercise, and the improvements made to pathways in our city now allow roller skaters to get out and about on smooth surfaces," Layla said.

"We want to not only showcase how awesome it is to roller skate but also teach people how to do it safely and with confidence."

Lessons will be held at the Toi Ohomai Recreation Centre and will focus on balance, core strength and general fitness, as well as skating skills. Participants can expect to learn all the basics of roller skating from striding, crossing over around corners, backward skating, and more.

Members of the public giving skating a go. Photo / File

Over 17-year-olds who are looking for an extra challenge can continue on after the introductory eight weeks and complete the Steam Rollers Roller Derby Course which is an additional 14 weeks.

"During this course, participants will learn how to skate with speed and agility and we will teach them the skills they will need for full-contact roller derby. There is also a non-contact option for those who want to become on-skate roller derby referees."

The club has had two public skate nights in the lead up to the course start date, welcoming a mix of new faces and previous members.

Sarah Milligan went along and put skates on for the first time.

"Roller skating was a new one for me.

Advertisement

"But I am so glad I gave it a go. What a fun night with the Sulphur City Steam Rollers - a great group that gave us lots of tips, laughs, and support. I'm looking forward to the next one."

Details

■ The Steam Rollers Info and Skate Night will be held on August 24th from 6pm where club members will explain more about each course. Attendees will also see a short roller derby demonstration before getting the opportunity to skate.

■ To find out more, visit the event listing on Facebook.