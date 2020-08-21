Rotorua people with a love for 18th century music can head along to a Georgian violin concert right on their doorstep.

The Rotorua Music Federation concert will showcase the talents of Waikato University-based duo Lara Hall and Rachael Griffiths-Hughes on Monday.

The pair will present a programme of Georgian violin music with 18th century English sonatas by Joseph Gibbs and Playford and Handel.

The works by Playford have a connection to the British Isles fiddle tradition and English country dance music; while the Gibbs sonatas are from the town of Ipswich, Suffolk, where Gibbs associated with the painter Gainsborough.

The music of Handel brings in the fashionable world of London musical circles.

It is in The Monarch Room at the Princes Gate Hotel from 7.30pm on Monday.

The show will be 90 minutes long with nine different sonatas.

Tickets can be bought at the venue from 7pm, but are cash only.

Lara Hall is a lecturer in Violin and Viola at the University of Waikato and Concertmaster of Opus Orchestra.

She is also a member of the New Zealand Chamber Soloists and has given masterclasses at range from the Australian National Academy of Music to the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, National University of Singapore.

Rachael Griffiths-Hughes is a Senior Lecturer and Convenor of Music at the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music, where she teaches Music History, Harpsichord and Organ and also Musicianship.

She is director of the University Chamber Choir, Director of Music at St Peter's Cathedral Hamilton, and for 15 years was conductor and Music Director of the Hamilton Civic Choir.

Programme:

PLAYFORD

'Paul's Steeple' from The Division Violin

GIBBS

Sonata VI in F major

HANDEL

Sonata in A major HWV361

GIBBS

Sonata V in E major

HANDEL

Sonata in D major HWV371

INTERVAL

GIBBS

Sonata VIII in E-flat Major

HANDEL

Sonata in G minor HWV364a

GIBBS

Sonata IV in B-flat major

PLAYFORD

'La Folia' from The Division Violin