Lakes District Health Board has released further information about where two people who tested positive for Covid-19 visited while in Rotorua.

Yesterday, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said two of the new Covid cases from Auckland travelled to Rotorua while showing symptoms of the virus.

Bloomfield said the family were in Rotorua from August 8 to 11.

This morning, in a Facebook post, Lakes District Health Board said the family visited Fat Dog, Arawa St, on Sunday, August 9 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

They were at Burger Fuel Redwoods on August 10 between 7pm and 8pm.

Yesterday, it was revealed the family stayed at the Wai Ora Lakeside Hotel from August 8 to 11 and visited the Skyline Gondola on August 9 from 4pm to 6pm.

They also visited the Heritage Farm and 3D Gallery on August 10 between 3pm and 4pm.



Anyone who scanned in with the app in those times will be alerted. There are other locations yet to be advised, the post said.

Their trip to Rotorua had not resulted in anyone in the region being classified as a close contact, Bloomfield said.

But he urged Rotorua residents to remain alert to symptoms of Covid-19 until further information is released about where the family visited.

A pop-up test site opens today at the Rotorua International Stadium. It is open from 9am to 4pm from Today to Sunday. The Vaughan Rd and Miro St, Taupō testing centres will stay open 9am to 4pm seven days a week.