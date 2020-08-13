Two weeks can feel like a long time when isolated with children but Rotorua Yoobee students have come to the party with a timely boredom buster.

Design students have put together an activity book for returning Kiwi children staying in Rotorua's isolation hotels.

Yoobee Colleges Rotorua team leader Jo McCormick said the Lakes District Health Board got in touch to see if the school would be interested and she knew the students would be eager to help.

"There are a group of kids in isolation and, pretty much, they didn't have much to do. During lockdown when Jacinda Ardern encouraged families to go for walks and put teddies in the window, we got the students involved by designing Easter eggs for people to print and colour in. So, I knew they'd be keen to help again."

McCormick said even though the students were in the middle of an assessment week, they leapt at the opportunity and put real thought into their designs.

Many of the designs incuded messages of support for those in isolation. Photo / Supplied

"They are such a lovely bunch of students. The designs had to be suitable for a range of ages and they included colouring in, dot-to-dots and word searches.

"I encouraged each of them to put an encouraging little note on their page, from them, something a bit more personal."

One of the silver linings of the Covid-19 pandemic was the willingness of Kiwis to help each other out, she said.

"They're really talented students and the one thing I could assure the DHB was that every single drawing was made with love. They really sat down and put some thought it, specifically for this activity book."