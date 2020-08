Three people have been arrested after a police chase ended in Ngongotahā this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a stolen vehicle in Western Heights around 8.10am. Police found the vehicle about 8.15am in the Mangakakahi area.

Police attempted to use spikes to stop the vehicle however the vehicle eventually stopped on Ngongotahā Rd about 8.43am, the spokeswoman said.

Three people were taken into custody.

Advertisement

More to come.