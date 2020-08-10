A new multimillion-dollar trades training centre will bring students from three different Tokoroa sites into one.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's concept plans include a digital entrepreneurial hub, a cafe and childcare facilities to enable parents to easily access education.

Toi Ohomai's planned Tokoroa campus. Photo / Supplied

Last week the Government announced it would contribute $10.84 million to the $14m plans, from the $3 billion set aside in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund for infrastructure projects.

The rest is being covered by $1m grants from Toi Ohomai, Trust Waikato and the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust.

The new centre will mean jobs for more than 200 people during the build and 40 fulltime roles once complete, the Government said.

This week, the institute said the new campus would be open by 2022 and would cater for up to 500 students per year, covering farming, engineering, construction, manufacturing and logistics courses.

Toi Ohomai is the largest tertiary education provider in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato regions, with more than 12,000 students across Rotorua, Taupō, Tauranga, Tokoroa and Whakatāne.

Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie said SWIFT and Toi Ohomai had worked closely on the plans since early 2018.

"Our three current training sites in Tokoroa are in different locations, some are rundown and it wasn't working bussing trainees from Tokoroa to our campuses in Rotorua, Hamilton or Taupō."

Toi Ohomai Board of Directors chairwoman Catherine Cooney said employers were "calling out for more skilled workers".

"This is a gap that we can help bridge."

Construction of the centre is expected to take about 15 months.

It will be in a prominent location alongside a new commercial development, the institute said.

Last week, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said: "Māori make up nearly a quarter of the South Waikato population and more than a third of Tokoroa's".

The new campus will bring the existing three Toi Ohomai centres together in a prominent location. Photo / Supplied

"The new training centre's tutors, programme design, support services and pastoral care will have a focus on working with Māori and Pasifika."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said: "South Waikato has higher than average levels of social, education and health deprivation and a disproportionately high number of people not in education, employment or training.

"But employment opportunities exist through the trades and industries such as forestry."