A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Tokoroa man charged with manslaughter.

Radford Kaea is accused of causing the death of Michael John Anderson with blunt force trauma on February 1, on Malfroy Rd in Rotorua.

Police were called to the scene on the side of the road about 5.30pm that day and found Anderson with serious injuries.

Anderson later died in hospital on February 13.

Kaea has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been on bail.

His trial is due to begin in February next year.

He was due to appear in the High Court at Rotorua this morning for a pre-trial callover.

When he did not show up, Justice Graham Lang issued a warrant for Kaea's arrest.

Kaea is also charged with intentionally damaging Anderson's windscreen on December 27 last year.