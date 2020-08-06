

During May and June, Harcourts Rotorua gave out $4500 worth of coffee vouchers to essential workers.

Harcourts Rotorua director Erin Kingston said the Support Local coffee campaign aimed to thank workers who served on the front line during lockdown, such as police, fire fighters and doctors, as well as help boost the local economy as we moved out of lockdown.

"Each of our vendors who sold a property through Harcourts Rotorua during May and June got to choose an essential service to receive a $250 coffee voucher to be spent at a local café restaurant nominated by them," Kingston said.

She described the campaign as "a great success".

"We bought and gave away $4500 in vouchers and the vendors really appreciated being part of a process that showed gratitude to those who supported us by going the extra mile during lockdown.

"This is why Harcourts Rotorua ran the campaign, a way of saying thank you to an important part of our community. It was also a way to help local businesses recover after what had been a very difficult period."

Kingston said Harcourts Rotorua was always looking for opportunities to give back.

"We do this through our long-standing association with Hospice. Also, with our involvement with the Harcourts Foundation which provides grants to local non-profit organizations who meet certain criteria."