Rotorua pupils lined the street outside their schools to farewell a "vibrant and energetic" 10-year-old who died unexpectedly.

Jane Oakley-Hudson's heart stopped beating early last Monday.

The Owhata Primary School pupil was revived and taken to Starship Hospital where he had a 50 per cent chance of pulling through, according to a Givealittle page set up for him.

Doctors told the family the lack of oxygen to his brain may have caused some brain damage. The young boy had suffered from chronic asthma and had respiratory issues his whole life.

A hearse stops for pupils to farewell Jane Oakley-Hudson. Photo / Ben Fraser

On Saturday, Jane died in hospital.

An update on the Givealittle page said Jane was "at peace, surrounded by close whānau and friends".

The haka for Jane Oakley-Hudson was performed by pupils along the roadside. Photo / Ben Fraser

"Jane was a happy, outgoing, intelligent young man and his memory will live on with all of us. He never let anything stop him from living a full, happy (cheeky!) life. Fly high Jane, we love you. We are proud of you," the page said.

His funeral is today and this morning pupils from Owhata Primary School and the neighbouring Mokoia Intermediate lined Brent Rd.

Jane was driven past the schools on the way to his final service at Owhata Marae to allow pupils to pay their respects and farewell him.

Students were silent as a convoy of 20 cars came down the road revving and beeping. Before rolling to a stop.

Children sat in the back of the hearse with their hands on Jane's coffin as pupils and staff performed a haka.

At the end of the haka, the hearse began revving as the convo of 20 cars started beeping their horns.

Some students could be seen with tears in their eyes.

The primary school is closed for the day and senior students attended Jane's poroporoaki (farewell) on Tuesday night.

Owhata Primary School pupils line the street waiting to farewell and schoolmate. Photo / Caroline Fleming

On the Givealittle page, set up by an Owhata Primary School deputy principal, Jane was described as a "vibrant and energetic" 10-year-old.

The school was left devastated by the news and made the decision to close the school today to allow pupils and staff to go to Jane's tangi.

The boy was described as "happy" and "vibrant" in a post on the school Facebook page.

After driving past the school Jane will be taken to Owhata Marae for his final service and karakia before being laid to rest in the urupā.

The $2765 from the Givealittle will be used for funeral costs.