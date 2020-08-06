A celebration of success, and increased speaking skills and confidence, was had as Pioneers Toastmasters held its awards luncheon at the CT Club recently.

This event was to award its trophies to club members and to celebrate Amy Davidson's success in going forward to the semifinals of the international speech contest, to be held next month.

This should have been happening in Paris, however due to Covid this will be happening via Zoom.

There were 39 people who attended, which comprised of members of Pioneers Club and invited guests.

The awards luncheon started with a warm welcome to everyone and recognising several distinguished guests.

These included immediate past district director Neil Stitchbury (2019/2020), past district director Toni Sharp QSM (2018/2019), past distinguished district governor Chrissy Meyer (2008/2009) and past distinguished district governor Warwick Lowndes (2002/2003).

After a beautiful lunch the award ceremony started. It started with the club awards which were presented by Neil Stitchbury.

After these awards they went onto the recognition of Amy Davidson going through to the semifinals.

Pat Heydon (right) receiving a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) award, presented by Neil Stichbury. Photo / Supplied

Pioneers president Carol Hardie says Amy is a very talented speaker who joined Toastmasters to improve her speaking skills and to increase her confidence in presenting presentations.

"She has proved that it works, by going through to the semifinals. At the time, Amy had no idea how huge this was and is a bit blown away by all the attention she has got.

"She will be competing against New Zealand, Australia, Papa New Guinea, and Sri Lanka. A couple of years ago Rotorua had another semifinalist, Kingi Biddle."

For Amy, the biggest disappointment is the fact that she should have been going to Paris for this.

Instead she will be standing in a room at her home at 3am in the morning - due to the time difference to the United States where the judges will be.

No audience and presenting via Zoom will be daunting. However, to get into the semifinals, this was how it was done, as it was during lockdown.

One advantage it has given her is plenty of time to practice, practice and practice.

As there was no trophy for getting to this stage, the club presented Amy with a certificate - a memento to proudly hang on her office wall for all to see.

"We have great confidence that Amy can take out this competition in August at the international conference, and we wish her all the very best.

"A wonderful note to finish off a very successful awards luncheon."

Pioneers Toastmasters was first started in June 1997.

Wendy Booth (right) receiving a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) award, presented by Neil Stichbury. Photo / Supplied

Warwick Lowndes was one of the founding members and is still a member of Pioneers today.

Carol says Toastmasters is a great place to hone your speaking skills, it increases your confidence in the workplace and gives you the skills to carry out successful presentations.

"It is also a great place to network and make new friends. It's not all serious. We have fun meetings with lots of laughter. It's a great start to your day."

Pioneers Toastmasters Awards

- Humorous speech contest, Lynley Dean

- Evaluation Contest, Amy Davidson

- Table Topics Contest, Amy Davidson

- International Speech Contest, Amy Davidson

- Most Improved Toastmaster, Janine Cotter

- Toastmaster of the Year, Pat Heydon

- Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Pat Heydon and Wendy Booth

- Toastmaster of the year for Division Q, Wendy Booth