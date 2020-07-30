

The Westpac Rotorua Business Awards is launching tonight, reshaped to recognise the resilience of the city during a tough year.

The annual event, delivered by Rotorua Chamber of Commerce, is a high-profile occasion which has celebrated innovation and creativity in the business sector for more than 20 years.

The awards offer recognition and provide the opportunity to benchmark and gain expert advice on how a business can continue to prosper.

But this year, it will look a little different.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said there was a need to move away from running a business excellence awards "celebration" due to the trauma businesses were going through with the impact of Covid-19.

The awards have taken on a new shape to reflect the current environment, and recognise and celebrate Rotorua's resilience during the pandemic.

"We felt that we could run a sensitive event that actually recognised and celebrated those who had handled the very real crisis the best."

There are five new categories this year to suit the delicate situation, he said, and anyone can nominate an organisation as an entry.

The People's Choice, Building Back Better, Employer of the Year, Essential Business of The Year, Community Support and Care have all been added.

"We also believe that Rotorua is extremely resilient ... hence the event byline 'Celebrating Rotorua's Resilience,'" he said.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey will MC the launch, and will return for the awards evening.

He was excited to see the nominations unfold as a lot more power was in the hands of the public.

"I think with the recent focus on essential workers and their business may have an impact on voting."

Nominations and entries open today and the awards ceremony will be on October 31, and there is no charge to enter the business awards.

Any business of any size located in the Rotorua District is eligible to enter.

Judges will choose the winners by interviewing the nominees.

The launch will be tonight at the Matai restaurant at the Regal Palms Hotel on Fenton St at 5.30pm.

The 2020 award categories are:

• NZME People's Choice

• Red Stag Business Person of the Year

• Rotorua Lakes Council Contribution to Rotorua

• Building Back Better

• Employer of the Year

• Bilingual Business

• Environmental Sustainability

• "Essential" Business of the Year

• Community Support/Care

New categories

The People's Choice

This category will remain an entry in the future. It is designed to give the people of Rotorua a say in who they think deserves special recognition.

Chosen by nomination and popular vote.

Building Back Better

This is a Covid-related and is to show those making the most innovative changes to their business to make it successful post-Covid.

Chosen by nominations and judges.

Employer of the Year

This is a Covid-related. Usually there is an 'Employee of the Year' but this year the event chose to celebrate employers who have gone the extra mile for their staff.

Chosen by nominations and judges.

Essential Business of the year

This Covid-related award is for businesses that were classified as essential by the Ministry of Health during Lockdown, which provided the best services

Chosen by nominations and judges.

Community Support and Care

This Covid-related is for the person or entity who stepped up and gave the most to support our people during the pandemic.

Chosen by nominations and judges.