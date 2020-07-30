A local event which brings more than 120 companies under one roof has partnered with Rotorua Community Hospice to help make up for lost fundraising due to Covid-19.

The Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show will be held at the Energy Events Centre on September 18 to 20, and Rotorua Community Hospice is its charity partner.

NZME event director regionals Renee Murray says unfortunately, due to Covid-19 Rotorua Community Hospice had to cancel their main fundraiser this year - Harcourts Dancing For Hospice.

"Normally bringing in over $150,000, this left a gaping hole in their fundraising goal and this is a crucial time to support a local charity that needs help from the community.

"Although we can't completely fill that gaping hole, we can help by partnering with Rotorua Hospice to assist them in fundraising and exposure at an event that brings in thousands of local visitors."

She says the Rotorua Home Show has got people sorted with amazing show-only deals from more than 120 companies under one roof, showcasing everything from kitchens and bathrooms, to heating and insulation, flooring and carpeting, outdoor furniture, spas and gardening, artisan food and crafts, lifestyle and homeware products.

Last year's Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show attracted a steady flow of visitors. Photo / File

Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Nicola Smallwood says Rotorua Hospice is excited to be involved with the Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show, and feels privileged to be the charity partner.

She says when people buy a ticket on GrabOne there is an option to donate $2 or $5 to Hospice.

"This might seem small, but with thousands of people attending, your small donation can have a huge impact.

"You'll be supporting hundreds of people living with a life-limiting illness and their whānau in the Rotorua community."

Nicola says Rotorua Hospice will also have a stand at the expo which will include a few different elements.

"Often people think of Hospice as death and dying but we actually talk about living – we're excited to have a few interactive tools for kids and adults to promote this.

"We'll also have a display from our Hospice Shop, an amazing raffle prize up for grabs and a team of amazing hospice volunteers manning the ticketing desk.

"If we're lucky and it arrives in time, we might also have the incredible book Volcanic Kitchens, a further collections of recipes, stories and photographs for sale."

She says the book, curated by Gerhard and Henri Egger, is the sequel to Volcanic Kitchens, come and join us, which was published in 2011.

"This book celebrates Rotorua - the community spirit, history, Māori culture, the ethnic communities, the landscape and the environment – all weaved into 200 pages of delicious and varied seasonal recipes from people with a local connection.

"Gerhard and Henri have generously made this book available to us to sell as a fundraiser. I have had a sneak peek and it really is incredible."

Nicola says the Rotorua community and NZME have been hugely supportive of Harcourts Dancing for Hospice, but as they had to cancel that this year they have been looking for other opportunities to get involved in the community while raising awareness and vital funds for Rotorua Community Hospice.

Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Nicola Smallwood. Photo / File

"The Home Show is a great platform to do both of those. It is an incredible three-day event here in Rotorua.

"Ultimately, we rely on our incredible community to provide care and support to over 420 patients and their whānau every year."

She says while Hospice is 50 per cent funded by the DHB, it needed to raise the other 50 per cent every year – around $1 million.

"We're very lucky to have donors, volunteers, business sponsors and people who attend our events help make this happen every day.

"Come along to this incredible event, buy your tickets and donate on GrabOne, support other businesses at the Home Show, and come have a chat to us at our stall. We're excited to see you all there."

The details

- What: Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show

- When: September 18 to 20

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: $5 entry, new.grabone.co.nz