Containers and pieces of a car were found dumped in a Rotorua stream on the weekend.

Rotorua's Dahna Fleming was at the Geyser City Squash Club coaching the D-Grade men who were playing off to represent the Bay of Plenty at Nationals later this year.

Rotorua's Dahna Fleming was shocked to find rubbish in the Utuhina Stream. Photo / Supplied

Between the games she had a few hours to spare and decided to go for a walk down Depot St and came across a stream.

But she was disgusted to see what she believed looked like "oil canisters, or diesel canisters" and a panel of a vehicle in the water.

"I did think about going down and getting it out, but it didn't look safe."

She uploaded the photos on to social media and tagged the Bay of Plenty Regional Council who she said responded to her promptly and dealt with the rubbish.

Oil canisters and a panel of a vehicle were found in the Utuhina Stream. Photo / Supplied

Fleming lives in Paradise Valley and said she saw rubbish dumped there "all the time".

She suspected people dumped rubbish on the side of the road as it could be expensive to properly get rid of rubbish.

Aside of the "horrific" rubbish scenes, Fleming was able to celebrate with her squash team who are off to Blenheim for Nationals in September.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council have been approached for comment regarding the Depot St stream rubbish dumping.