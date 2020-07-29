The development of young talent and exploring high-level competing options is a key focus for the National Mountain Bike Hub training camps.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology played host to the Hub's winter training camp recently, which saw 30 athletes and six coaches from around New Zealand converge on Rotorua's Mokoia campus.

Mountain Bike National Performance Hub head coach Sam Thompson says Rotorua is the perfect location for the training camps, not only because the Hub is based here, but because the trails and facilities are world class.

Sam says the weather conditions were less than ideal and it provided some challenges for the riders and coaches.

"We were lucky that Rotorua trails hold up so well in any conditions and the rain and mud just added to some natural technical skill development for everyone, including our elite athletes."

The training camps are held four times a year and when the riders aren't out on the trails they are utilising the facilities at Toi Ohomai.

"We have classroom sessions here and use the gym. We have great support from local organisations including Toi Ohomai."

Sam says the camps are great for getting together and sharing knowledge with like-minded peers.

Over the week the riders covered sessions specific to cross country, downhill and enduro development.

"In this sport we don't often get the opportunity to train together, so it is really awesome that we can come here and do that.

"It's also about passing on knowledge to the new generation of riders. You can see them make great progress and it's exciting to watch."

Toi Ohomai head of marketing and communications Jessica Barnett says the institution is proud to support the MTB National Performance Hub and its training camps.

"It is great to be able to provide our facilities to these aspiring mountain bikers and elite athletes.

"Rotorua has world class mountain biking trails and we can back that up with top facilities for these athletes to learn in.

"We get to watch them develop their skills and go on to great things – something we are passionate about here at Toi Ohomai."