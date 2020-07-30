A special gift or a creative artwork to bring more colour to the home could be waiting for you at The Arts Village.

Tomorrow the Pleasure Painters Annual Show opens at The Arts Village.

The opening starts at 10.30am with speeches at 10.40am, after which people are invited to enjoy the show and meet the artists.

The Pleasure Painters group meet weekly at The Arts Village and are an energetic and talented group.

Joyce Whiting, who has been involved with the group since it started many years ago, says as a group they enjoy the friendship and varied interests of the individual.

"We explore different ideas, have discussions and help one another where we can.

"We work in different mediums and enjoy the results of our efforts. We would love to share this with the Rotorua community."

She says this show is a combination of the group's artwork efforts over the last year.

Artworks by members of the Pleasure Painters. Photo / Supplied

"These are inspired by the sharing of ideas that happen during our weekly art sessions at The Arts Village."

She says the group's annual shows are something they look forward to every year as a culmination of the year's work, and a celebration of another year of friendship and making art together.

More than 50 works will be exhibited and prices range from $30 to $170. This exhibition is on from August 1 to 22, and funded by Rotorua Civic Arts Trust.

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres encourages people to view the exhibition because the artworks are beautiful and the prices are great for those looking for a special gift or lovely piece of artwork for their home.

"It is a wonderful show and supporting local artists and art groups through these trying times is more important than ever."

She says groups like the Pleasure Painters are core to our community and an important part of the village's long history as a community space in Rotorua.

"The Pleasure Painters are such a welcoming group who enjoy making art together and support one another. We love having them here and hope to have them here at the village for many years to come."

"Congratulations to the artists in this show, the artworks are amazing and it really is a wonderful collection of works."

The details

- What: Pleasure Painters Annual Show

- When: Saturday, August 1 to Saturday, August 22

- Where: The Arts Village opening hours (Studio Gallery)