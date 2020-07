A car has hit a tree near Tumunui, between Rotorua and Taupō.

Police were called to the incident on State Highway 5, between Waimangu Rd and State Highway 38, about 11.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

The only occupant of the car was the driver, who was initially trapped but has since been freed, she said. They are being treated for minor to moderate injuries.

The car is off the road and not blocking either lane.