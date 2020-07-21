The winners of this year's Rotorua Smokefreerockquest competition in the solo/duo category have been announced.

The top Rotorua solo duos were first place getter Reign (Te Ara Pounamu Pukeroa) from Rotorua Boys' High School and second place getter Just Cate (Caitlin Newson) from Rotorua Lakes High School.

Reign, 17, describes his genre of music as RnB-pop.

"I felt surprised when I realised I won.

"I think maybe my performance stood out because it was raw and focused more on just the vocals and guitar rather than the imagery factor of it."

The winners will get a Rockshop prize package and go into the national selection pool for the event's live national final.

The competing bands in the region are currently in the process of submitting their video entries for consideration. Entries for the band category close on Friday, with the winners announced on August 7.

Along with the announcement of the three bands there will be the Musicianship Award, Best Song, Best Vocal, Rockshop Electronic Assist Performance Award, APRA Lyrics Award, and the ZM Best Song.

Smokefree Tangata Beats is run alongside Smokefreerockquest with a focus on the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific. Entries for this programme also close on Friday with the winners announced July 31.

Smokefreerockquest founder and director Pete Rainey said at the regional level some entrants were already demonstrating the "stand out factor" which could see them achieve music career success.

The top regional bands and solo/duos submit new footage for selection as finalists to play off at the Smokefreerockquest national final in Auckland on Saturday, September 12, with the Smokefree Tangata Beats national final held the night before.