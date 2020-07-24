A Rotorua artist's lockdown doodles have been made into a book after social media garnered her global attention.

Hamurana woman Claire Delaney, who worked as a visual storyteller and artist, made it her mission to "document" her days with drawings throughout lockdown to see if she could "visually express" her feelings every day.

Claire Delaney made it her mission to do a doodle a day of her lockdown feelings. Photo / Supplied

She began posting her work on social media and before she knew it she had over 2000 followers on Facebook and about 1500 on Instagram.

She said the 49 doodles she did over lockdown "connected with people all around the world" and brought on a lot of engagement.

Advertisement

"It really blew me away... I only started it to ensure I kept up my drawing over lockdown."

She was receiving feedback from people saying things like "your daily delights have been the highlight of my days" and others waiting in anticipation to see her daily piece.

One lady from Paeroa who was isolating alone relied on Delaney's drawings throughout lockdown to keep connected.

When she thought of stopping, the lady begged her not too as she said it "helped her through".

From here, her idea to publish a book called the Isolated Illustrator was born.

Claire Delaney's lockdown doodles have been made into a book called the Isolated Illustrator. Photo / Supplied

Delaney had been an international artist and tutor for more than 30 years and had published several books.

This book would display all of her lockdown work with "informal and unapologetically erratic" writing that showed her "journey of emotions through uncertain times".

"The sharing started as an accountability tool and a commitment. Little did I know how the feedback I received would inspire me."

Advertisement

Her style was described as circus-like, which she said was inspired by her crazy life with a husband and six daughters.

Claire Delaney made it her mission to do a doodle a day of her lockdown feelings. Photo / Supplied

"We are a close unconventional family and there is never a dull moment."

She said lockdown provided "more time for the things that matter the most" and she felt a strong sense of connection through posting her art online.

"My doodles were often playful and ditsy. Exasperated by bad hair days or drinking wine instead of tea and dancing in the kitchen."

She said if people requested drawings she would do them and she even sold a few.

She was encouraged online to create a book so people could remember such a "strange time" in life.

Advertisement

She had since met the lady from Paeroa and she spoke at Delaney's book launch on Thursday.

The book launch took place above the ANZ Building between 5.30pm and 7.30pm and officially launched online on July 24.