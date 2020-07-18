This is Rotorua, this is love and this is how we celebrate bouncing back from a pandemic.

Those are just a few of the "feels" from those attending the Good Vibes Festival in Rotorua tonight as just shy of 3000 people partied to some of New Zealand's best bands.

Joel Shadbolt from L.A.B. Photo / Andrew Warner

L.A.B, Sons of Zion, Katchafire, Three Houses Down and General Fiyah, Ardijah, Che Fu, Victor J Sefo and DJ Jayrasik were on the line-up for the Rotorua concert and the crowd weren't left disappointed.

Rotorua's show - which is part of a nine-date tour - sold out months ago, showing the anticipation to get back to normality and enjoy being at a gig without having to social distance.

Excitement built from 3pm inside the large marquee erected on the Village Green near Rotorua's Lakefront which kept the concert goers dry from the persistent drizzle throughout the day.

Just under 3000 people attended Good Vibes. Photo / Andrew Warner

While the crowd enjoyed listening to legends of Kiwi music Ardijah, Che Fu and Three Houses Down and General Fiyah, there was excitement about L.A.B's appearance just before 7pm.

READ MORE:

• Good Vibes Rotorua: All you need to know

• Good Vibes: Katchafire, L.A.B, LaTasha Lee among line-up for Good Vibes Winter Tour

• The music returns after Covid 19: L.A.B., Good Vibes gigs likely to sell out

• Good vibes felt at One Love festival in Tauranga

They proved they were a polished act easing their way through their hits featuring fresh sounds from reggae, rock and contempory. Musically masterful and vocally outstanding - particularly from lead singer Joel Shadbolt - L.A.B didn't put a foot wrong.

Advertisement

As they ended their one-hour set with their hit song In The Air, mobile phones flew to the ends of outstretched arms from those in the crowd wanting to share the love.

Are you in the crowd? Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua woman Awhi Hohepa was in the crowd and said it was amazing to have such a concert in Rotorua.

"I don't get to do anything unless it's here. I just work and I have my son. But this is us. This is Rotorua. This is a the real, happy, love vibe."

Taia Peters and Shiro Brown from Taupō made a weekend of it by coming to Rotorua for the concert.

Peters said L.A.B was the highlight for her.

Katchafire impressed loyal Rotorua fans. Photo / Andrew Warner

Katchafire were next on the bill bringing their unforgettable classics such as Collie Herb Man, Get Away and Who You With.

The brass section in this band is always a highlight and gives them that undeniable Katchafire sound.

Sons of Zion are adored in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Then the sweethearts of contemporary reggae, Sons of Zion, ended the concert after a powerful entry with their hit Stuck On Stupid.

Advertisement

Rotorua adores this band because of its love for local lad and lead singer Rio Panapa. The master of the vocals lead the band's set beautifully as he clearly beamed being back in front of his home crowd.

When young Tūrangi vocalist Jackson Owens, who is a recent addition to the band, sang Road Trip, there were screams of excitement mainly from the females in the crowd. The smoothe sound of his voice slides into the group's beautiful vocal arrangements with ease.

The crowd at Good Vibes. Photo / Andrew Warner

Panapa thanked the crowd for their loyal support throughout the band's 13-year history as he introduced them to some new music coming out in a few weeks.

The night ended with the feeling of love and good vibes that resonated throughout the entire concert as Sons of Zion performed Drift Away, joined on stage with their friends - including a few familar faces such as Tawaroa Kawana from Maimoa Music and actor Nepia Takuira-Mita.

It's the second year Pato Entertainment has run the winter Good Vibes Festival. Rotorua ended up being the opening night, after the first show scheduled in Gisborne on Friday night had to be cancelled due to torrential rain and floods.

The remainder of the the tour will be in Porirua, Napier, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui, Auckland, Whangarei and finishing in Christchurch on August 29.

A special road trip with friends

Seletar Taputoro (second from left) enjoyed a special girl trip with friends from Whanganui to Good Vibes in Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Seletar Taputoro hasn't had the best time of it in the past few years. But that all changed with a road trip to Rotorua at the weekend.

The Whanganui mother of four sons suffers from a motor neurone disease that has left her wheelchair bound.

But despite the grim diagnosis, she's determined to walk again.

To help boost her positive thinking, her close friends organised a girls' trip to Rotorua at the weekend to attend Good Vibes.

Wearing specially printed Good Vibes camoflauge shirts they had made for their trip, the fivesome danced and smiled all night near the front of the stage while taking extra special care of their friend.

Taputoro said she had been unwell in recent years since her 2016 diagnosis and she never usually went out.

"This is a special outing with the girls and the first time I've been out with them in a long time. I don't like to go out much but my friends make me. It's just so nice to get away and have girl time."