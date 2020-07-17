Police and Rotorua Lakes Council have attended an oil spill this morning.

Police were called to oil on the East-bound lane on Hamurana Rd between Unsworth Rd and State Highway 33.

A police media spokeswoman said officers were on the scene for traffic management and had contacted the council to clean it up.

Rotorua Lakes Council received a call from a member of the public and a call from police, both just before 10am, to report a possible oil or diesel spill, a spokeswoman said.

The council's roading contractor Fulton Hogan was contacted and Higgins, NZTA's Rotorua contractor, was also contacted.

A council spokeswoman said Fulton Hogan reported finding some trails of oil or diesel on the road from Tauranga Direct Rd to Mourea.

It was not deemed a serious amount. There was not enough oil and the road was too wet to sweep.

'Slippery surface' signs were placed on two corners.

Fulton Hogan had told the council that Higgins did not find anything serious along the state highway portion of the road, the spokeswoman said.