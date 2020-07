A house fire has been reported on Mawake Pl in Turangi.

Firefighters were called to the fire about 3pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

"We received multiple calls of a house fire and it was well involved when firefighters arrived," he said.

There was nobody inside the property when firefighters arrived and the fire has been extinguished. No people or surrounding properties were at any risk, he said.

