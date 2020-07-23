Trips to the beach for lunch or out to the lake for a muffin are now a possibility for some of the city's elderly with Age Concern Rotorua's snazzy new purchase.

The brand spanking new 10-seater van arrived at the not-for-profit premises on Friday, but manager Rory O'Rourke says it had been a longtime dream.

Bay Trust, the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and Ray White Rotorua banded together to make the purchase of the $53,000 vehicle a possibility.

The van would mean those "lonely or socially isolated" people in the community could be picked up for weekly outings, O'Rourke said.

"It is so important ... for some of them it will be their only time leaving the house all week."

Whether it be to Maketu for lunch or just to the supermarket, he said it will be a much-needed social experience for some.

"Getting them out in the community is vital."

O'Rourke had applied for funding for the van from both trusts before the Covid-19 lockdown and got the approval as the country began to return to normality.

Ray White Rotorua jumped on board to make sure the graphics were done to a high quality.

"This couldn't have happened without their help," O'Rourke said.

It is the first van the charity has ever had.

Age Concern Rotorua providers support to be about 50 elderly in the community.

Ray White's Tim O'Sullivan and Gerald van der Meer (left), Rory O'Rourke, Rotorua Trust's Stewart Edward and Bay Trust's Sam Cummins with the new van. Photo / Andrew Warner

Surprisingly, it had not seen an increase in elderly needing support post-lockdown, but found they had more people wanting to volunteer.

He said lockdown meant some younger people had noticed the importance of caring for those less-able in the community and it showed in volunteer applications.

"They got a taste of how nice it is helping people in the community."

Age Concern operated a "telephone tree" over lockdown where staff would make calls to the elderly to check they were okay and their shopping was being done.

"It was heartening to see how the community and families were so involved in looking after our elderly."

The Age Concern clients did not know about the flash new van yet, but O'Rourke said he was sure they would be excited to have a ride.

He said they will definitely be eager at the chance for some group outings.

They planned to make it a first-in first-served situation but also wanted to ensure everyone got a turn.

"We might have to get another one," O'Rourke said with a laugh.