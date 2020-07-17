"Oh, I feel it in the air, you know me, I'll keep you on..."

So go the L.A.B. lyrics to hit song 'In The Air' and tomorrow they will serenade their fans in person as they take to the stage at Rotorua's Village Green as part of the Good Vibes Winter Festival tour.

L.A.B. will be joined by fellow Kiwi artists Katchafire, Sons of Zion, Ardijah, Che fu, General Fiyah, Three Houses Down and Victor J Sefo at the sold-out event in Rotorua.

Dan Peek, 116 Group marketing manager, said the event would live up to its name with music and vibes which were "second to none".

"It's some of New Zealand's best reggae acts and the hottest live act right now L.A.B who recently sold out Spark Arena in Auckland. There will be a heap of good energy, good music and good vibes.

"It is the first time for the Good Vibes Winter Festival to be hosted in Rotorua. The demand has been huge with the show selling out months in advance. Every artist and the Pato Entertainment team are looking forward to bringing this show to town."

Peek said it was great to have live music back after the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown and to see Kiwis throwing their support behind events.

"New Zealanders love getting out and experiencing live music. New Zealand has some incredible music talent which are even better performing live. This is the second year of Good Vibes and the brand is getting popular and people want to come check it out."

Sons of Zion perform at Bay Dreams in Tauranga earlier this year. Photo / File

It has been a wet week in Rotorua with rain every day but MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there was a good chance concert-goers would be able to leave their umbrellas at home tomorrow .

"There will be cloudy periods throughout the day and a southeasterly but it won't be overly cold, there is a predicted high of 15C which will be similar to how the rest of the week has been.

"Because of the clouds, there will be reasonably warm temperatures overnight too. It should be nice and dry which is probably all you can ask for at this time of year," Crabtree said.

Acting Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said police would be working with security to ensure it was "an enjoyable and happy event".

"If recent events are anything to go by we expect spectators to be here to enjoy the festival and make the most of the freedom New Zealand is experiencing [post lockdown]. Police will have a presence during the build-up, the event proper and after the event. We will be doing reassurance patrolling inside the venue and outer environs."

He said issues the police would be wary of at an event of this scale included traffic congestion and alcohol consumption.

"Large amounts of alcohol consumption that generally accompanies large festival occasions of this kind is normally anticipated with the appropriate police response planned to ensure a peaceful and happy concert.

New Zealand reggae greats Katchafire are one of the headline acts to perform at the Good Vibes Winter Fest in Rotorua. Photo / File

"While inside the barriers on the green will be managed with the liquor licensing laws easily applied during the event, there is always the risk of non-ticket holders gathering behind the boundaries, consuming alcohol, breaching liquor zoning areas or causing drunken-fuelled disorder.

"Post the event there is always a higher risk of disorder around the various bars of Rotorua, this will require police to supply extra numbers out patrolling."

Good Vibes Winter Festival Rotorua is R18 and is on from 3pm to 10.30pm today at the Village Green.

Event Rules:

• All attendees will be searched on entry. (Refusal will deny you entry).

• No pass-outs, one-way door.

• Your festival pass must be worn at all times.

• The event will take place, rain or shine.

• No entry at the gates will be permitted to anyone that is intoxicated.

• Line-up and set times are subject to change.

• Event is strictly R18, proof of age must be present. (Accepted ID: HANZ 18+ Card, NZ Drivers Licence or Passport) .

• You may be removed if you are found to be intoxicated inside the premises.

Acting Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato's advice for concert-goers:

· Make sure you have planned a sober ride home. Taxis are likely to be swamped.

· Don't drink and drive, it's not worth the risk. Police will be out in numbers conducting checkpoints during and after the event.

· Look after your mates especially if they have been drinking.

· Enjoy! Have the time of your life - make sure you don't ruin someone elses.