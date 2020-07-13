Work on the next section of the Rotorua lakefront development will get underway this week.

Local contractor Campbell Infrastructure is set to start work on the new and improved lakefront playground.

Initially, this will involve some tree felling and the creation of a temporary bus-turning circle. This work will be completed between July 15-23. While this work is underway there will be traffic management in place along Lakefront Dr.

On Monday, July 20, the current lakefront playground (the Volcanic Playground) will be fenced off and work will begin in the area. This will largely involve the removal of some of the current playground and the installation of new play equipment, seating and picnic areas.

Further redevelopment of the Volcanic Playground area will be undertaken in later stages, to avoid construction during school holidays and to try to ensure some playground equipment is always available.

Work in the existing playground area, as well as in the new extended area of the playground, will be completed in stages between now and the end of 2021.

Once the work is complete, the new playground will be three times bigger than at present and suitable for all ages and abilities. The new playground will have a greater play landscape, more space for gatherings, and improved accessibility.

In the planning stage of the project, local tamariki participated in workshops with the playground designers to share their ideas about what the playground could include.

These ideas have been incorporated into the final playground design. The new playground will include two large smooth surface loops for bikes, scooters and skateboards, dual flying foxes, a basketball half-court, a nest swing, a rope course with slide, a pendulum swing and net see-saw, spaces to sit, relax, and watch the action.

While construction is underway, families are encouraged to explore other playgrounds and parks around Rotorua that have recently been refurbished.

Other playgrounds and parks to explore:

1. Jean Batten Square between Haupapa St and Arawa St.

2. Kuirau Park playground, foot pools, and basketball court off Pukuatua St and Ranolf St.

3. Taikākā, Rotorua Reorua playground, Government Gardens.

4. Huia Lyons playground on Wrigley Rd.

5. Puketawhero Park on Te Ngae Rd.

In partnership with Central Government's Provincial Growth Fund, Rotorua Lakes Council is managing an investment of $40 million ($19.9m from the Provincial Growth Fund, $20.1m from Council) between now and 2021 to transform this recreational, economic and cultural resource.

The lakefront design has been made possible through the support of the council's partners, the Gifted Reserves Committee (Pukeroa Ōruawhata Trust) and Te Arawa Lakes Trust. The design reflects the heritage and ongoing contribution of Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa to the Rotorua district.

Together, the vision is to develop the lakefront into an outstanding recreational area that will benefit locals, support tourism, and encourage private investment, which will, in turn, create new jobs and benefit Rotorua's community.

More information on this project is available at visiontoaction.nz